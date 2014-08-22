Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Aug 22 The Reserve Bank of India:
India to sell 120 bln rupees of bonds on august 28-cbank India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.27 pct 2020 bonds, 60 bln rupees of 8.40 pct 2024 bonds -cbank
India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.32 pct 2032 bonds, 20 bln rupees of 9.23 pct 2043 bonds -cbank India to sell govt bonds via multiple price method (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.