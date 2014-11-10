Nov 10 The Reserve Bank of India:

India to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on November 14 - cbank India to sell 30 billion rupees of 8.27 percent 2020 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.40 percent 2024 bonds - cbank India to sell 20 billion rupees of 9.20 percent 2030 bonds, 30 billion rupees of 9.23 percent 2043 bonds - cbank (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore)