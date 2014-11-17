Nov 17 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India to sell 140 bln rupees of bonds on November 21-cbank * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.27 pct 2020 bonds, 60 bln rupees of new 12-year gs -cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.24 pct 2033 bonds, 30 bln rupees of 8.30 pct 2040 bonds -cbank * India cbank says auction to be conducted via multiple price method (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)