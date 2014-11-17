Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 17 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India to sell 140 bln rupees of bonds on November 21-cbank * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.27 pct 2020 bonds, 60 bln rupees of new 12-year gs -cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.24 pct 2033 bonds, 30 bln rupees of 8.30 pct 2040 bonds -cbank * India cbank says auction to be conducted via multiple price method (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.