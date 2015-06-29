BRIEF-Greentown Service Group says FY profit attributable was RMB 285.5 mln
* FY revenue achieved rmb3.72 billion, a growth of 27.5% year-on-year
June 29 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on July 3-cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds -cbank * India to sell 60 bln rupees of 7.72 pct 2025 bonds -cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.24 pct 2033 bonds -cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.13 pct 2045 bonds -cbank * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - cbank
* Source Text:bit.ly/1GV64ip (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* FY revenue achieved rmb3.72 billion, a growth of 27.5% year-on-year
HONG KONG, March 24 China Evergrande Group , the country's most indebted developer, said on Friday its plans to issue up to $1 billion in U.S. dollar senior notes due 2024 to refinance debt.