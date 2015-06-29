June 29 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on July 3-cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds -cbank * India to sell 60 bln rupees of 7.72 pct 2025 bonds -cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.24 pct 2033 bonds -cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.13 pct 2045 bonds -cbank * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - cbank

* Source Text:bit.ly/1GV64ip (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )