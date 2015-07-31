July 31 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 29 bids for 19.96 bln rupees out of 150 bids for 87.22 bln rupees received at 2023 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 46.09 pct on 14 bids at 2023 bond auction * RBI accepts 55 bids for 59.92 bln rupees out of 231 bids for 202.15 bln rupees received at 2025 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 59.28 pct on 21 bids at 2025 bond auction * RBI accepts 8 bids for 29.96 bln rupees out of 160 bids for 127.33 bln rupees received at 2033 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 74.13 pct on 1 bid at 2033 bond auction * RBI accepts 58 bids for 29.99 bln rupees out of 127 bids for 78.78 bln rupees received at 2045 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 50.91 pct on 4 bids at 2045 bond auction

Source Text: bit.ly/1ItWKQa (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )