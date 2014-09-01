UPDATE 3-HSBC breaks with tradition, names AIA boss Tucker as chairman
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
Sept 1 The Reserve Bank of India:
India to sell 120 bln rupees of bonds on September 5-cbank India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.27 pct 2020 bonds, 60 bln rupees of 8.60 pct 2028 bonds -cbank India to sell 20 bln rupees of 9.20 pct 2030 bonds, 20 bln rupees of 8.30 pct 2042 bonds -cbank India to sell govt bonds via multiple price method (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
* Thailand has spent just 2 pct of $40 bln budgeted for transport
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, March 12 The Trump administration's firing of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara sent shockwaves through New York, but veterans of the high-profile office expect a longstanding mission of cracking down on political corruption and Wall Street wrongdoing to remain intact.