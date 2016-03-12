NEW DELHI, March 12 Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Saturday the government's
2016/17 budget had been "fiscally prudent", and the
establishment of a monetary policy committee to set interest
rates would help the central bank fight inflation.
The comments, at a speech in New Delhi, build on comments
earlier in the day when Rajan had said the RBI's board had
praised the budget unveiled by the government in a meeting with
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
"The recent central budget emphasized fiscal prudence and
adhered to past commitments, even while allocating resources
towards capital spending and focusing on structural reforms,
especially in agriculture," Rajan said.
Rajan also reiterated the central bank would not target an
exchange rate for the rupee and would only intervene to curb
volatility. The central bank would focus on steadily increasing
foreign investment limits in government bonds, he said.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)