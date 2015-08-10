BRIEF-Guotai Junan International Holdings says Gtja Securities Hk enters Hong Kong underwriting agreement
* Gtja Securities Hk entered into hong kong underwriting agreement with Guotai Junan Securities and others
MUMBAI Aug 10 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net $565 million in the spot foreign exchange market in June versus $2.58 billion in May, data from its monthly bulletin showed on Monday.
The rupee's movement between 63.46 to 64.3050 per dollar in June and the more contained moves in recent months overall have meant the central bank's net purchases have dropped sharply during this period.
RBI's outstanding net forward dollar purchases stood at $2.59 billion at end-June versus $1.86 billion as of end-May, the bulletin showed. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Group is expected to record a loss for year ended 31 December 2016