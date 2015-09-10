BRIEF-S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-'
* S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-' following completion of debt restructuring; outlook is stable
MUMBAI, Sept 10 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net $169 million in the spot foreign exchange market in July versus $565 million in June, data from its monthly bulletin showed on Thursday.
RBI's outstanding net forward dollar purchases rose to $4.60 billion at end-July versus $2.59 billion as of end-June, the bulletin showed. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-' following completion of debt restructuring; outlook is stable
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 23 Investors eased off from "Trump trade" bets during the latest week, snatching the most money from bank sector funds in more than a year and stockpiling bonds, Lipper data for U.S.-based funds showed on Thursday. U.S.-based taxable bond funds absorbed $8.3 billion in cash during the week ended March 22, the most in eight months, while investors withdrew $1.3 billi