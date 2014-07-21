MUMBAI, July 21 A Reserve Bank of India panel
proposed on Monday that counter cyclical capital buffers for
banks consist of only common equity Tier 1 capital and be
gradually raised to 2.5 percent of lenders' risk weighted
assets.
In its final report, the central bank panel also recommended
that bad loans, credit to gross domestic product ratio and
incremental credit deposit ratio be used as indicators to decide
the counter cyclical capital buffer.
Any final decision on capital buffers could be announced
four quarters ahead, the RBI said.
For full report, see: bit.ly/1jRyAt3
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)