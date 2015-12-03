Dec 3 India's central bank kept its key lending
rate unchanged on Dec. 1, leaving the door open for more easing
but making that dependent on meeting a challenging inflation
target for 2017. At its last meeting in September, the Reserve
Bank of India (RBI) slashed the repo rate by 50
basis points to 6.75 percent to boost growth.
Here is a timeline of changes to the CRR since 1992.
RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
4.00 09-02-2013
4.25 03-11-2012
4.50 22-09-2012
4.75 10-03-2012
5.50 28-01-2012
6.00 24-04-2010
5.75 27-02-2010
5.50 13-02-2010
5.00 17-01-2009
5.50 08-11-2008
6.00 01-11-2008
6.50 15-10-2008
7.50 11-10-2008
9.00 30-08-2008
8.75 19-07-2008
8.50 05-07-2008
8.25 24-05-2008
8.00 10-05-2008
7.75 26-04-2008
7.50 10-11-2007
7.00 04-08-2007
6.50 28-04-2007
6.25 14-04-2007
6.00 03-03-2007
5.75 17-02-2007
5.50 08-12-2006
5.00 02-10-2004
4.75 18-09-2004
4.50 14-06-2003
4.75 16-11-2002
5.00 01-06-2002
5.50 29-12-2001
5.75 03-11-2001
7.50 19-05-2001
8.00 10-03-2001
8.25 24-02-2001
8.50 12-08-2000
8.25 29-07-2000
8.00 22-04-2000
8.50 08-04-2000
9.00 20-11-1999
9.50 06-11-1999
10.00 08-05-1999
10.50 13-03-1999
11.00 29-08-1998
10.00 11-04-1998
10.25 28-03-1998
10.50 17-01-1998
10.00 06-12-1997
9.50 22-11-1997
9.75 25-10-1997
10.00 18-01-1997
10.50 04-01-1997
11.00 09-11-1996
11.50 26-10-1996
12.00 06-07-1996
13.00 11-05-1996
13.50 27-04-1996
14.00 09-12-1995
14.50 11-11-1995
15.00 06-08-1994
14.75 09-07-1994
14.50 11-06-1994
14.00 15-05-1993
14.50 17-04-1993
15.00 08-10-1992
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)