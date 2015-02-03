MUMBAI, Feb 3 India's central bank held interest rates steady at 7.75 percent on Tuesday after easing monetary policy just three weeks ago, leaving its next move probably until after the government presents its annual budget at the end of this month. Instead, the Reserve Bank of India cut the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) - or the amount of bonds that lenders must set aside - by 50 basis points to 21.5 percent of deposits from Feb. 7, prodding banks to increase lending. -- Timeline for repo -- Timeline for reverse repo -- Timeline for SLR Here is a timeline of changes to the CRR since 1992. RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year) 4.00 09-02-2013 4.25 03-11-2012 4.50 22-09-2012 4.75 10-03-2012 5.50 28-01-2012 6.00 24-04-2010 5.75 27-02-2010 5.50 13-02-2010 5.00 17-01-2009 5.50 08-11-2008 6.00 01-11-2008 6.50 15-10-2008 7.50 11-10-2008 9.00 30-08-2008 8.75 19-07-2008 8.50 05-07-2008 8.25 24-05-2008 8.00 10-05-2008 7.75 26-04-2008 7.50 10-11-2007 7.00 04-08-2007 6.50 28-04-2007 6.25 14-04-2007 6.00 03-03-2007 5.75 17-02-2007 5.50 08-12-2006 5.00 02-10-2004 4.75 18-09-2004 4.50 14-06-2003 4.75 16-11-2002 5.00 01-06-2002 5.50 29-12-2001 5.75 03-11-2001 7.50 19-05-2001 8.00 10-03-2001 8.25 24-02-2001 8.50 12-08-2000 8.25 29-07-2000 8.00 22-04-2000 8.50 08-04-2000 9.00 20-11-1999 9.50 06-11-1999 10.00 08-05-1999 10.50 13-03-1999 11.00 29-08-1998 10.00 11-04-1998 10.25 28-03-1998 10.50 17-01-1998 10.00 06-12-1997 9.50 22-11-1997 9.75 25-10-1997 10.00 18-01-1997 10.50 04-01-1997 11.00 09-11-1996 11.50 26-10-1996 12.00 06-07-1996 13.00 11-05-1996 13.50 27-04-1996 14.00 09-12-1995 14.50 11-11-1995 15.00 06-08-1994 14.75 09-07-1994 14.50 11-06-1994 14.00 15-05-1993 14.50 17-04-1993 15.00 08-10-1992 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)