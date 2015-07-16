July 16 * RBI sets underwriting commission of 0.0087 rupee/s per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds * RBI sets underwriting commission of 0.0094 rupee/s per 100 rupees for 2025 bonds * RBI sets underwriting commission of 0.0174 rupee/s per 100 rupees for 2033 bonds * RBI sets underwriting commission of 0.0174 rupee/s per 100 rupees for 2045 bonds