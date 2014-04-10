BRIEF-Vista Land And Lifescapes says FY consolidated net income was 8.1 billion pesos
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, April 10 A panel set up by India's central bank has recommended that banks' base lending rate should be based on the marginal cost of funds if their average deposit tenure is on the lower side.
The panel, which was headed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Anand Sinha, had been set up to bring in transparency in credit pricing framework among Indian banks.
The panel also said interest on floating rate loans should only be reset on specific dates irrespective of changes in the base rate.
The RBI has called for public comments on the recommendations by May 16.
For the RBI report, click (link.reuters.com/ran48v) (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her "bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for parliament from her ruling party.
* Moody's changes rating outlook on South Carolina Public Service Authority to negative; rating of A1 affirmed