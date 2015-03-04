MUMBAI, March 4 Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday an independent debt management
office would take at least a year or two to come into effect and
that the central bank was not worried about depletion of its
regulatory powers.
The Indian government has added some provisions in the
Finance Bill which could take away some debt market-related
regulation from the purview of the central bank.
Rajan also said it was discussing with the government about
increasing transparency of government's cash balances that are
kept with the central bank, but would also have to look into the
government's concerns on revelaing the numbers.
Rajan was speaking to analysts during a teleconference after
cutting interest rates in a surprise move earlier on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Swati Bhat; Editing
by Biju Dwarakanath)