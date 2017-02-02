MUMBAI Feb 2 The Reserve Bank of India issued
revised guidelines for commercial papers, including mandating
that the issuer must disclose the end-use of such funds and that
it cannot buy back its securities before 60 days from the sale
to investors.
The central bank, in a circular late on Thursday, added the
issuer will also need to ensure that proceeds from CP issuance
are used to finance only current assets and operating expenses.
Among other guidelines, the RBI said the issuer must receive
at least two ratings from a credit agency, and would have to
assign the lower rating to the CP, up from a requirement of
needing only one rating.
CP issuers must now also keep any lender from which it has
outstanding loans informed about such market borrowing.
For the full circular, see: bit.ly/2klqXhf
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)