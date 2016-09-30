(Repeats to attach to alerts with no changes to text)
MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's central bank said on
Friday a newly-appointed monetary policy committee to set
interest rates will meet from Oct. 3 to 4, and the decision will
be out at 1430 India time (0900 GMT) in the Reserve Bank of
India's website.
The monetary policy committee comprises RBI Governor Urjit
Patel, two senior central bank monetary policy officials, and
three independent economists appointed by the government earlier
this month. Patel will act as the tie-breaker in case of a split
vote.
Deciding interest rates by committee marks a landmark change
for the central bank. Previously, only the RBI Governor decided
the policy rate, currently at 6.50 percent.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Malini Menon)