NEW DELHI, March 20 India's central bank plans
to talk with lenders about passing on interest rate cuts through
lower lending rates, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor S.S.
Mundra said on Friday.
Most banks have yet to lower their lending rates even after
the RBI has cut the repo rate by a total of 50
basis points this year.
Mundra, addressing reporters on the sidelines of an event in
New Delhi, also said the government and the RBI are still
discussing issues related to the creation of an independent
public debt management agency, including the timing.
He also reiterated that India is better prepared to deal
with any impact from eventual U.S. Fed rate hikes.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by
Anand Basu)