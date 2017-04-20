BRIEF-Powerhouse Ventures names new chairman
* Russell Yardley has been duly appointed as chairman by board
MUMBAI, April 20 The Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India had not yet reached an agreement on a new plan to clean up the record troubled debt accumulated at the country's lenders, S.S. Mundra, a deputy governor at the central bank, said on Thursday.
Mundra, in an interview with CNBC TV18, added it would be "difficult to put a timeline" on when consensus could be reached, but said it "could be very near".
Investors have been waiting for India to come up with a new plan on how to deal with almost $150 billion stressed assets at banks after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said last month it would soon announce new action.
Mundra said among the considerations would be how to provide more capital for the banks, making it important to get consensus from the government, which owns majority stakes in nearly two dozen lenders that together dominate India's banking system. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Rafael Nam; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
ASTANA, June 15 Kazakhstan plans to support the debt restructuring plan proposed by state-run Azeri lender IBA, Kairat Kelimbetov, a board member of the Kazakh state pension fund, said on Thursday.
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: