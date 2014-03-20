MUMBAI, March 20 The Reserve Bank of India's
Deputy Governor Kamalesh Chandra Chakrabarty has submitted his
resignation because of personal reasons, the central bank's
spokeswoman said on Thursday.
The deputy governor asked the finance ministry, which is in
charge of central bank appointments, to be relieved of his
position by April 25, earlier than the end of his term on June
30, according to the spokeswoman.
"Dr. Chakrabarty has requested for slightly earlier
departure," said the spokeswoman in a message, attributing the
request to "personal reasons," without providing more details.
Chakrabarty was appointed as deputy governor at the RBI on
June 2009 for three years and received a two-year extension in
2012. He looked after key departments, including banking
supervision, currency management, and financial stability.
Chakrabarty is currently one of three deputy governors at
the central bank, following the retirement of Deputy Governor
Anand Sinha in January.
Chakrabarty's resignation comes before the central bank is
due to hand out new bank licences, expected within the next
couple of weeks, although he was not directly in charge of the
selection process.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)