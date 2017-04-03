BRIEF-Tern Properties says Chan Yan Wai Emily appointed as executive director
* Chan Yan Wai, Emily has been appointed as an executive director of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, April 3 B.P. Kanungo, a long-serving official with India's central bank, took over as a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India on Monday for a three-year term, overseeing a portfolio including currency management, debt management, and payment and settlements.
Kanungo's appointment was announced by the government on March 11. He will replace R. Gandhi as one of four deputy governors at the RBI.
Kanungo, 57, started at the RBI in 1982 and has worked in several departments including foreign exchange management, the central bank said in the statement. He was most recently executive director before his promotion. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Stock exchanges shall impose fines on cos for non-compliance with certain provisions for ICDR regulations Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rz01Nm)
DUBAI, June 15 Dubai-based ride hailing firm Careem will step up expansion into new markets after raising $150 million from investors, including German carmaker Daimler and Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding.