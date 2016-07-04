MUMBAI, July 4 Reserve Bank of India Executive
Director N.S. Vishwanathan took charge as deputy governor in
charge of overseeing banking and financial sector regulations at
the banking regulator on Monday, according to central bank press
release.
Vishwanathan, who joined the RBI in 1981 and has spent his
entire career there, was handling banking regulation and non
banking finance companies among other areas as executive
director.
The 58-year-old replaces H.R. Khan who retired on Monday,
according to the RBI statement.
Vishwanathan will also oversee regulations for banks as well
as financial areas such as deposit insurance, financial
stability and risk monitoring, it said.
Oversight of some of these areas had previously been split
with RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi, who will now be in charge of
financial markets including the debt management, foreign
exchange, and external investments and operation departments,
among others.
The portfolios of the other two RBI deputy governors - Urjit
Patel and S S Mundra - were little changed.
