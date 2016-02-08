MUMBAI Feb 8 An Indian central bank panel has
issued recommendations for introducing bond options in India
that include simple structured contracts and allowing companies
to trade up to 50 million rupees ($736,024.73) without
documented underlying exposures.
The working group, set up by the Reserve Bank of India, has
called for introducing a call and put option format for trading
over-the-counter (OTC) as well as on exchanges, the panel said
in its report.
"To begin with, simple call and put options, caps, floors,
collars and swaptions may be permitted. Complex structures may
be introduced subsequently," it said.
All domestic entities with an underlying interest rate risk
may be allowed to trade these "interest rate options," the
report said.
The RBI called for comments on its report by Feb. 26 and
will issue final guidelines by end-March.
India's central bank currently allows trading of bond
futures, and had long been expected to introduce options in
India.
For a full report, see: [bit.ly/1KAKfde]
($1 = 67.9325 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)