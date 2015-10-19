MUMBAI Oct 19 Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Monday the government needed to put conditions in place for sustainable growth, without resorting to populist policies.

Rajan also warned of the difficulties in achieving quick growth, noting India would not be able to expand at 9 percent levels overnight. He was speaking at an event in Mumbai. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Swati Bhat; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)