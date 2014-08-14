BHUBANESWAR, India Aug 14 India's central bank
is in talks with market participants to simplify the process of
investing into the country's debt market, deputy governor H.R.
Khan said on Thursday, responding to questions about
international settlement of securities through Euroclear.
On Wednesday, Reuters reported India was considering joining
Euroclear, the world's largest securities settlement system,
with the condition that only long-term foreign investors trade
Indian government debt for now.
"We are discussing with various players to see what best can
be done to smoothen the process of trading by the foreign
investors," Khan said at a banking conclave in the eastern
Indian city of Bhubaneswar.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash, writing by Himank Sharma; Editing
by Gopakumar Warrier)