Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MUMBAI, July 23 India relaxed its limits for foreign investors in government debt by allowing $5 billion more in a sub-category while reducing the same amount from its long-term investor category, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) will need to buy government bonds with a minimum three-year maturity while there will not be any lock-in period, the RBI said in a release.
For the full circular, see: (tinyurl.com/ln8uot3) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.