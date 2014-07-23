MUMBAI, July 23 India relaxed its limits for foreign investors in government debt by allowing $5 billion more in a sub-category while reducing the same amount from its long-term investor category, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) will need to buy government bonds with a minimum three-year maturity while there will not be any lock-in period, the RBI said in a release.

For the full circular, see: (tinyurl.com/ln8uot3) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)