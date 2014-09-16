MUMBAI, Sept 16 There is no proposal to raise
Indian debt limits for foreign investors as of now, Reserve Bank
of India Deputy Governor H R Khan said on Tuesday.
India's unrestricted category of government bond debt limit
worth $25 billion is 98.98 percent exhausted, triggering hopes
that it would be relaxed soon.
Khan added that the RBI may conduct more bond buybacks in
future. The RBI repurchased just 127.61 billion rupees ($2.09
billion) of government bonds out of the 200 billion rupees
notified on Tuesday.
Khan, who was speaking on the sidelines of a banking
conference, also said that the government's cash balance auction
was likely to be held soon.
(1 US dollar = 61.0550 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)