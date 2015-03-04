NEW DELHI, March 4 An interest rate cut on
Wednesday by the Reserve Bank of India represents a vote of
confidence in the government's fiscal consolidation efforts and
will provide a near-term boost to the economy, junior finance
minister Jayant Sinha said.
Speaking to reporters after the RBI cut its main policy
rate, Sinha said the government aimed for a non-inflationary,
sustainable growth path.
Commenting on the gains in Indian financial markets, Sinha
said: "We have moved from a hope rally to a conviction rally".
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing
by Malini Menon)