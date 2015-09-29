NEW DELHI, Sept 29 Indian Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley welcomed the Reserve Bank of India's 50 basis points cut
in interest rates on Tuesday, saying it would boost confidence
and economic growth.
The decision would also provide policy support, Jaitley told
reporters, adding that the government was committed to meeting
its fiscal deficit targets.
Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India cut its policy interest
rate to a 4-1/2 year low of 6.75 percent, in a
bigger-than-expected move that, with inflation running at record
lows, could help an economy in danger of slowing down.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Manoj Kumar; Editing by
Malini Menon)