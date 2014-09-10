BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Insurance to call AGM on March 27 to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To call AGM on March 27 to discuss board proposal of 7 percent cash dividend for FY 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nrWUoE) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Sept 10 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net $5.45 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in July, sharply higher than the $597 million in June, data in a bulletin released by the central bank on Wednesday showed.
Net outstanding forward dollar purchases as of end-July stood at $5.4 billion as against net sales of $154 million in June.
The central bank has been buying dollars in the forex market, both spot and forwards, to prevent any sharp rise in the rupee which hit an 11-month high of 58.33 on May 23. It moved in a range of 60.57 to 59.52 in the month of July. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital increase to 591.7 million dinars from 563.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2me2PN4) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, March 12 China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.