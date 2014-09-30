BRIEF-Freddie Mac director Raphael W. Bostic to resign
* Raphael W. Bostic will resign from Freddie Mac's board of directors, effective May 31, 2017
(Corrects to add dropped word 'bank' in second paragraph)
MUMBAI, Sept 30 The Reserve Bank of India is not focussed on any particular level of exchange rate, but wants to reduce undue volatility, Governor Raghuram Rajan said after the policy review on Tuesday.
He added such a policy would mean that the central bank would typically intervene on both sides of the exchange rate.
The rupee has risen in recent months and in the process has maintained its parity with the dollar seen at the beginning of the year, Rajan told reporters in Mumbai.
The rupee has gained 1.89 percent against the dollar in the month to date and 2.93 percent in the past six months, as per Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting By Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Magnolia Capital Fund LP reports a 17 percent stake in Nicholas Financial Inc as of March 15, 2017- SEC filing
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's financial leaders will renounce competitive devaluations and warn against exchange rate volatility, a document showed on Friday, but are likely to struggle to find common ground on trade and financing against climate change.