BRIEF-Zhong Zhu Healthcare Holding to sell 70 pct stake in real estate unit at 317 mln yuan
* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary at 317 million yuan to a Zhuhai-based landscaping works company
MUMBAI Dec 10 The Reserve Bank of India net bought $2.7 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in October, including $14.3 billion of purchases and $11.6 billion in sale, its bulletin released on Wednesday showed.
In September, the RBI net bought $1.4 billion in spot forex market.
The central bank's outstanding net forward purchases were $10.2 billion as of October-end compared with $8.4 billion at September-end.
The RBI added a net $1.79 billion of up to one-year forwards in October, lower than the $2.6 billion added in the previous month, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the central bank's website . (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary at 317 million yuan to a Zhuhai-based landscaping works company
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Poland has opened books on a dual-tranche euro issue, according to a lead.
* Mandates banks for arranging meetings with investors for the purpose of Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Sustainable Bond issuance