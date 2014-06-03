MUMBAI, June 3 The Reserve Bank of India allowed
banks to distribute the additional provisioning on unhedged
foreign currency exposure equally in the current fiscal year
instead of providing the entire amount in the June quarter, it
said in a release on Tuesday.
However, it declined such a relaxation on overall capital
requirements.
The RBI also clarified that incremental provisioning for
unhedged forex exposures will be treated as general provisioning
under Tier II capital.
Incremental provisioning on such exposures would require
banks to provide 10 basis points over and above standard asset
provisioning, the RBI said.
