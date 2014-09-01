UPDATE 3-HSBC breaks with tradition, names AIA boss Tucker as chairman
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
MUMBAI, Sept 1 The Reserve Bank of India added a net $5.55 billion of up to one-year forwards in July, adding to its long positions after having erased its forward obligations the previous month, according to Reuters calculations based on data available in the central bank's website.
The RBI had added a net $11.3 billion in up to one-year forwards in June, which reduced its total forward obligations to just around $160 million.
The total short position in the up to one-year forward market was $9.89 billion as of the end of July and total long position was $41.25 billion.
Within the up to one-year segment, the RBI's long positions in the more than 3-months to one-year forwards rose to $31.68 billion at the end of July from $29.39 billion the previous month, indicating that the central bank has been mostly buying forwards in this segment. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
* Thailand has spent just 2 pct of $40 bln budgeted for transport
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, March 12 The Trump administration's firing of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara sent shockwaves through New York, but veterans of the high-profile office expect a longstanding mission of cracking down on political corruption and Wall Street wrongdoing to remain intact.