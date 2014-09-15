BRIEF-UAE's Damac Properties Dubai board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 25 fils per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mWwGve) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Sept 15 The Reserve Bank of India wants to make sure that the country's banking system is cleaned up so that there is no room for fraud during stressed times, Governor Raghuram Rajan told a banking conference on Monday.
The government's step to curtail fiscal deficit is helping the central bank's monetary policy, Rajan said. But one of the biggest concerns was that enough credit was not flowing to the agricultural sector, he said. (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta, Writing by Gaurav Pai; Editing by Anand Basu)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders adopted a list of principles on Saturday to boost the resilience of their economies against future shocks, including the advice to strengthen policy frameworks to reap the benefits of open markets.