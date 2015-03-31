MUMBAI, March 31 India's central bank relaxed
rules for foreign investors in exchange-traded currency
derivatives by increasing the trading limits allowed without an
underlying exposure for the USD/INR pair to $15 million
per exchange from $10 million earlier.
The Reserve Bank of India also said that foreign portfolio
investors can take long or short positions of up to $5 million
in Euro/INR, GBP/INR, JPY/INR pairs in exchange traded
derivatives.
The central bank also permitted importers to hedge up to 100
percent of their eligible limit in the exchange-traded market
compared with 50 percent earlier.
For the link, see: bit.ly/19Fcd5R
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Sumeet Chatterjee;
Editing by Rafael Nam)