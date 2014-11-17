NEW DELHI Nov 17 The Reserve Bank of India is in talks with the government for a decision on increasing curbs on gold imports, RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra said on Monday.

The RBI deputy also said attention needed to be paid to the surge in gold imports at a briefing with reporters in the capital.

October shipments to India, the world's No.2 gold consumer behind China, jumped to about 150 tonnes from less than 25 tonnes a year earlier and 143 tonnes in September, a finance ministry official said last week.

