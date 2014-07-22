BRIEF-Hanmi announces pricing of $100 million subordinated debt offering
MUMBAI, July 22 Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday loans for non-agricultural purposes backed by pledges of gold ornaments and jewellery had to have a loan-to-value ratio of 75 percent against the pledged items.
The tenure of such loans could also not exceed 12 months, the RBI said in its statement on Tuesday.
The RBI added banks would be allowed to make their own decisions on the ceiling amount for such loans.
For full RBI release see bit.ly/1pzPydp (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)
NEW YORK, March 16 Federal and state prosecutors said on Thursday they would not bring criminal charges against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio or his aides in two simultaneous year-long investigations into his fundraising practices.
March 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday made it easier for bigger lenders to merge, by quadrupling its threshold of combined size that would require an extensive regulatory review of a proposed deal.