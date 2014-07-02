UPDATE 3-"Now is not the time," UK's May tells Scotland on independence vote
* PM says not the time for Scottish independence vote as Brexit looms
NEW DELHI, July 2 India's central bank said on Wednesday that it has sought quotes from banks to swap gold in its own vaults for international standard gold, in a "locational swap" designed to optimise the management of its reserves.
As a result of the arrangement, and subject to government approval, the Reserve Bank of India would release some relatively impure gold stocks onto the local market, helping to ease supply shortages arising from import curbs. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Keiron Henderson)
* PM says not the time for Scottish independence vote as Brexit looms
AMMAN, March 16 Attarat Power Co (APCO), a Jordanian affiliate of Estonian-owned Enefit, announced on Thursday that its plan to build a $2.1 billion oil shale-fired power plant in Jordan had secured financing from a consortium of Chinese banks.
* Sells plot in Grünwald with profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)