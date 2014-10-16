HYDERABAD, India Oct 16 Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday the central bank was in
discussions with the government over the country's monetary
policy framework, calling the relationship between the two sides
"cordial."
Talks included setting objectives for the RBI, he said,
while adding these talks did not threaten the independence of
the central bank and were instead issues being worked out
between the two sides.
"The truth is the government and the Reserve Bank enjoy a
free, frank and cordial relationship. We discuss many things and
we try and do what is in the best interest of the country,"
Rajan said at event involving students in the southern city of
Hyderabad.
