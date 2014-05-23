UPDATE 1-China fiscal spending, revenue surge in Jan-Feb
* Fiscal income surges due to higher commodity, producer prices-ministry (Adds details)
MUMBAI May 23 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended May 16, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.
It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.
State governments borrowed 6.65 billion rupees ($113.7 million) under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended May 16, compared with 11.53 billion rupees a week earlier, the release showed. ($1 = 58.51 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Fiscal income surges due to higher commodity, producer prices-ministry (Adds details)
FRANKFURT, March 15 The two private equity consortia vying for Stada have made binding takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt, paving the way for a deeper look into the German generic drugmaker's books, several people familiar with the matter said.
March 15 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd