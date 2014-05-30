BRIEF-Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge: successful issuance of Tier 1 and Tier 2 bond
* Issued perpetual Tier 1 bond of 350 million Norwegian crowns ($41.3 million) with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 3.30 percentage points
MUMBAI May 30 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended May 23, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.
It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.
State governments borrowed 6.36 billion rupees ($107.8 million) under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended May 23, compared with 6.65 billion rupees a week earlier, the release showed. ($1 = 59 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 21 march 2017
March 20 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc said on Monday that peer Euronet Worldwide Inc's offer could result in a superior proposal compared to the one from China's Ant Financial Services Group.