BRIEF-Blackstone/Gso Senior Floating Rate Term Fund announces extension of reinvestment period
March 31 Blackstone / Gso Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Sept 4 GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE AS ON DATE FOR AUCTION (bln rupees) -- 03/09 50.00 02/09 50.00 01/09 132.00 31/08 132.00 28/08 169.85 27/08 169.85 26/08 169.85 25/08 218.85 24/08 218.85 21/08 300.90 20/08 300.90 19/08 300.90 17/08 294.15 14/08 -- 13/08 -- 12/08 -- 11/08 -- 10/08 -- 07/08 -- 06/08 -- 05/08 -- 04/08 -- 03/08 32.36 31/07 112.05 30/07 65.53 29/07 90.33 28/07 150.44 27/07 219.46 24/07 223.37 23/07 211.39 22/07 137.47 21/07 115.14 20/07 57.04 17/07 13.46 16/07 -- 15/07 37.55 14/07 103.41 13/07 32.50 10/07 51.27 09/07 59.42 08/07 -- 07/07 -- 06/07 -- 03/07 -- 02/07 343.77 01/07 * Source text: (bit.ly/1O1kfqJ) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
March 31 Blackstone / Gso Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.