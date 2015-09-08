Sept 8
GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE AS ON DATE
FOR AUCTION
(bln rupees)
-- 07/09
-- 04/09
-- 03/09
50.00 02/09
50.00 01/09
132.00 31/08
132.00 28/08
169.85 27/08
169.85 26/08
169.85 25/08
218.85 24/08
218.85 21/08
300.90 20/08
300.90 19/08
300.90 17/08
294.15 14/08
-- 13/08
-- 12/08
-- 11/08
-- 10/08
-- 07/08
-- 06/08
-- 05/08
-- 04/08
-- 03/08
32.36 31/07
112.05 30/07
65.53 29/07
90.33 28/07
150.44 27/07
219.46 24/07
223.37 23/07
211.39 22/07
137.47 21/07
115.14 20/07
57.04 17/07
13.46 16/07
-- 15/07
37.55 14/07
103.41 13/07
32.50 10/07
51.27 09/07
59.42 08/07
-- 07/07
-- 06/07
-- 03/07
-- 02/07
343.77 01/07
