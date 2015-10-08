Shawbrook shares climb on hopes of buyout funds raising offer
* Analysts say Friday's formal 330p/share offer made to "buy time"
Oct 8 GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE AS ON DATE FOR AUCTION (bln rupees) 172.86 07/10 104.53 06/10 179.85 05/10 307.50 01/10 427.32 30/09 427.32 29/09 451.82 28/09 451.82 24/09 470.87 23/09 470.87 22/09 420.12 21/09 420.12 18/09 60.97 16/09 9.14 15/09 27.54 14/09 -- 11/09 -- 10/09 -- 09/09 -- 08/09 -- 07/09 -- 04/09 -- 03/09 50.00 02/09 50.00 01/09 132.00 31/08 132.00 28/08 169.85 27/08 169.85 26/08 169.85 25/08 218.85 24/08 218.85 21/08 300.90 20/08 300.90 19/08 300.90 17/08 294.15 14/08 -- 13/08 -- 12/08 -- 11/08 -- 10/08 -- 07/08 -- 06/08 -- 05/08 -- 04/08 -- 03/08
* Source text: (bit.ly/1je0h0t) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Analysts say Friday's formal 330p/share offer made to "buy time"
LONDON, March 31 (IFR) - Aston Martin is set to successfully raise public debt for the first time in five years, winning over yield-hungry investors with a turnaround plan that promises to turn its cashflow positive.