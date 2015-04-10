Russia c.bank head: Task for my new term is to achieve low inflation
MOSCOW, March 24 Achieving low and stable inflation is the main task for her new term in office, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
April 10 GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE AS ON DATE FOR AUCTION (bln rupees) 612.63 09/04 624.49 08/04 754.57 07/04
Source text: (bit.ly/1NXWtII) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, March 24 A federal judge has dismissed two of the six counterclaims that pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co raised in health insurer's Anthem Inc's $15 billion lawsuit claiming it charged too much for drugs.