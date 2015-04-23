April 23 GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE AS ON DATE FOR AUCTION (bln rupees) 627.37 22/04 626.15 21/04 617.21 20/04 541.85 17/04 573.53 16/04 579.27 15/04 611.63 13/04 457.69 10/04 612.63 09/04 624.49 08/04 754.57 07/04 Source text: (bit.ly/1FfyUuB) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)