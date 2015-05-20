S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE AS ON DATE FOR AUCTION (bln rupees) 891.62 19/05 983.52 18/05 864.03 15/05 880.87 14/05 935.81 13/05 968.45 12/05 957.75 11/05 811.04 08/05 752.15 07/05 675.77 06/05 718.33 05/05 799.41 30/04 764.14 29/04 753.91 28/04 747.82 27/04 700.57 24/04 753.83 23/04 627.37 22/04 626.15 21/04 617.21 20/04 541.85 17/04 573.53 16/04 579.27 15/04 611.63 13/04 457.69 10/04 612.63 09/04 624.49 08/04 754.57 07/04 Source text: (bit.ly/1F0LzO8) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.