June 19 GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE AS ON DATE FOR AUCTION (bln rupees) 437.24 18/06 452.87 17/06 80.95 16/06 35.38 15/06 -- 12/06 345.72 11/06 350.26 10/06 415.68 09/06 199.22 08/06 345.62 05/06 434.79 04/06 524.42 03/06 698.48 02/06 749.22 01/06 749.22 29/05 935.21 28/05 887.66 27/05 900.45 26/05 929.24 25/05 879.43 22/05 935.13 21/05 870.04 20/05 891.62 19/05 983.52 18/05 864.03 15/05 880.87 14/05 935.81 13/05 968.45 12/05 957.75 11/05 811.04 08/05 752.15 07/05 675.77 06/05 718.33 05/05 799.41 30/04 764.14 29/04 753.91 28/04 747.82 27/04 700.57 24/04 753.83 23/04 627.37 22/04 626.15 21/04 617.21 20/04 541.85 17/04 573.53 16/04 579.27 15/04 611.63 13/04 457.69 10/04 612.63 09/04 624.49 08/04 754.57 07/04 Source text: (bit.ly/1esRWUe) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)