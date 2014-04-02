BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MUMBAI, April 2 Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said banks needed to bring down the ratio of debt under the held-to-maturity category to 23 percent to comply with a previous mandate asking lenders to do so by the end of March.
Separately, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said the central bank was not averse to picking up dollars from currency markets on occasions of volatility. The central bank has been spotted by traders buying dollars recently to build up foreign exchange reserves.
The RBI officials were speaking at a teleconference with analysts after the policy review on Tuesday. [ID:ID:nL4N0MT0LV] (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Archana Narayanan; Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)